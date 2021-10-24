Teens Accused of Encouraging Minor to Take Illicit Photos, Videos and Distribute for Money

Police have arrested two teens who are accused of encouraging a minor to take illicit photos and videos of herself and distribute them for money.

Officers said they started an investigation in January after receiving a complaint from a concerned parent about an adult threatening her child in order to receive payment for illicit photos and videos that they had encouraged the minor to take of herself and distribute for money.

According to investigators, 18-year-old Stacia Sotiropoulos and 18-year-old Jaden Williams, of Putnam, had employed the minor to take illicit photos and videos of herself to send to adults in return for money.

On April 16, 2021, a search and seizure warrant was obtained through Danielson Superior Court for Sotiropoulos' and Williams' residence. During the search, police said they found electronic devices and a large quantity of narcotics.

After the search, Plainfield police said they obtained an arrest warrant charging Williams with risk of injury to a minor, obscenity, employing a minor in an obscene performance, and promoting a minor in obscene material. Sotiropoulos is facing charges including threatening, risk of injury to a minor, obscenity, employing a minor in an obscene performance and promoting a minor in obscene material.

On Friday, police arrested Williams and Sotiropoulos. They were both released on a $75,000 bond and are scheduled to appear in court on November 15.