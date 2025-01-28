Teens arrested in connection to armed carjacking in New Haven

Three teens have been arrested after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in New Haven Monday afternoon.

The police department said they were notified of an armed carjacking that happened in the area of Monroe and Peck streets around 3:40 p.m.

A person reported that multiple men approached them and ordered they get out of their car. One of the men had a gun, according to police.

The stolen vehicle was later seen driving by the substation in Fair Haven, and officers followed the car onto Interstate 91. As the car tried to get off exit 8, it crashed into the brush area near the exit, authorities said.

Three boys ran off and were taken into custody shortly after. Officers searched the stolen car and found a gun.

One of the thieves was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. All three teens face charges including robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and more.

The driver faces additional charges for engaging police in pursuit and reckless driving. The investigation remains ongoing.