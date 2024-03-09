Tens of thousands of people enjoy the 52nd annual Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade

It was all things green in Hartford on Saturday as thousands of people came out to the city's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The 52nd annual Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade was loaded with culture and spirit.

"This is the gold. These are my beer-drinking glasses. My earmuffs, it's cold. Gotta have them on," said John Diaz, of Berlin.

Tens of thousands of peopled lined the streets of the Capital City as the parade made its way from the Capitol through the city to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch.

For some, celebrating started hours before the parade. Bars and restaurants, especially Irish pubs, opened their doors early to serve hungry customers and paradegoers.

"I think it's great that Irish people over here get to celebrate their history and culture. There aren't that many ethnic groups that have a day literally designed for us. We're very proud," said Johnny Vaughan, the owner of Vaughan's Public House.

Vaughan is originally from Dublin, Ireland. He moved to Connecticut 20 years ago and opened his restaurant on Pratt Street. It brought many people together before the parade.

"Better now, got my Guinness," said Joe Lee, of Tolland.

The parade was a new experience for one restaurant owner.

"I opened in 2019, and that was four years ago, and I had to shut down for Covid. So, this is my first parade day back in Hartford," said Matt Rusconi, the owner of The Brownstone.

Rusconi knew how to celebrate the festive day. He opened his doors at 8 a.m., which is three hours earlier than normal. His restaurant was right along the parade route.

"It's just always fun to come here to listen to the bag pipers, the dancers, so it's a good time," said Andy Clarke, of Simsbury.