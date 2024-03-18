Texas Roadhouse in Cromwell opens today

Texas Roadhouse has a new location in Cromwell and it will open to the public on Monday.

The restaurant is at 55 Shunpike Road.

It is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, serving dinner only.

It will be open for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the website.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, ribs and more, including its fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a sweet potato, which comes with toppings such as honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows.

Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

There are locations in Manchester, New London, Waterbury and West Haven.

