Cromwell

Texas Roadhouse in Cromwell opens today

Albany Times Union

Texas Roadhouse has a new location in Cromwell and it will open to the public on Monday.

The restaurant is at 55 Shunpike Road.

It is open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, serving dinner only.

It will be open for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. The hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday, according to the website.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Texas Roadhouse is known for its steaks, ribs and more, including its fresh-baked bread with honey cinnamon butter and a sweet potato, which comes with toppings such as honey cinnamon caramel sauce and toasted marshmallows.

Texas Roadhouse opened in 1993 and has more than 600 locations in 49 states and 10 foreign countries.

There are locations in Manchester, New London, Waterbury and West Haven.

Local

South Windsor 2 hours ago

Charges filed in South Windsor against former Glastonbury police officer suspected of dozens of burglaries

ncaa basketball 3 hours ago

UConn and Yale are both competing in men's NCAA tournament

Find more on new restaurants in Connecticut here.

This article tagged under:

Cromwell
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us