Baseball season has arrived and the Hartford Yard Goats’ home opener is tonight.
The Yard Goats will take on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night.
Food at Dunkin’ Donuts Park
There are some new menu items at Dunkin’ Donuts park this season.
There is a Yard Goats take on a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich. The chicken is between two glazed donuts and there is a Munchkin on top.
There are plant-based tenders, hot dogs loaded with lots of different toppings, a sundae in a mini-baseball hat and much more. Here's a look at the new food choices.
How to Get to Dunkin’ Donuts Park
The ballpark is located at 1214 Main St. in Hartford.
Where to Park
Promotional Nights
This season will include fireworks, giveaways, bobbleheads, celebrity appearances and more.
Tickets
Opening Night
NBC Connecticut will be at Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford with special coverage of Opening Night.
Join NBC Connecticut's Bob Maxon, Gabrielle Lucivero, Matt Finkel, and Caitlin Burchill for a celebration as the Yard Goats take the field for the first time this season.
From a look at what's new at Dunkin' Donuts Park this year to some of the food and fun fans can expect this year, NBC Connecticut will have everything you need to know if you're planning a trip to the ballpark this spring and summer.
NBC Connecticut's special coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m.
