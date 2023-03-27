Thief Points Gun at Victim While Steeling Jeep From Newington Gas Station: PD

A Jeep was stolen from a gas station in Newington Sunday night and police said one of the thieves pointed a gun at the Jeep's owner when he tried to stop the theft.

Officers responded to the Sunoco gas station at 430 New Britain Ave. in Newington just before 9 p.m. and the owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee said he had parked his vehicle at the gas pumps and went into the gas station.

While he was inside, a red Toyota Prius pulled up next to the Jeep and opened the door, police said.

The victim ran outside and one of at least three people involved in the theft pointed a handgun at him, police said.

The victim ran away and was not hurt, but his Jeep was stolen.

Newington police said officers alerted neighboring police departments and Hartford police said they had found the stolen Jeep Grand Cherokee on Market Street.

Newington police said they have identified suspects and they are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Zachary Cyr of the Newington Police Department.