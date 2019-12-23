Wethersfield

Thieves Steal Truck, Equipment From Wethersfield Tree Company

a Graver Tree truck
NBC Connecticut

Wethersfield police are looking for whoever stole power equipment and a truck, similar to this one, from Graver Tree, Inc. on Friday.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A Wethersfield company is out nearly $200,000 after someone made off with one of their trucks, along with several pieces of equipment.

Police responded to Graver Tree, Inc. on Friday morning for a report of a burglary at a commercial building.

A suspect or suspects entered the building early Friday and stole multiple power tools, along with one of the company's vehicles.

Local

Graver Tree said the burglars stole saws, blowers, chains and other pieces of equipment valued at nearly $200,000.

The truck is described as a white 2018 Ford F550 with a custom-built box on the back. The words "Graver Tree, Inc." are written on the doors on both sides. The truck's license plate is AE 49881.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wethersfield Police Detective Bureau at (860) 721-2865 or Detective Michael Patkoske at (860) 721-2870.

This article tagged under:

Wethersfield
