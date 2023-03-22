If you have an inactive saving or checking account, inactive stocks or bonds or life insurance policy proceeds, it’s possible that the money was turned over to the state and you can claim it.

How to Check the CT Big List

You can check the CTBigList website to see if you have property you can claim.

What to Know About Unclaimed Property in CT

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The treasurer said unclaimed property includes unpaid life insurance benefits, forgotten bank accounts, utility deposits and refunds, annuities, contents of safe deposit boxes and other items of value when there has not been any activity for a designated period of time.

If whoever has the property cannot find the owner, the money or other property is submitted to the state and the Office of the Treasurer administers the unclaimed property program.

“The unclaimed property program is a great way to reunite residents and other entities with money or property that was lost or abandoned somewhere in the system,” state Treasurer Erick Russell said in a statement. “Since the program began, nearly a billion dollars has been returned and made a real difference in peoples’ lives. This money belongs in the hands of its rightful owners, and I encourage everyone to search the database and claim their property.”

In fiscal year 2022, the treasurer’s office processed nearly 25,000 claims and returned more than $70 million, according to the office, and more than 17,000 claims were paid between July and January.

Russell said there is no time limit for a property owner to file a claim with the state of Connecticut.

“No matter how long it takes, we intend to return property to its rightful owners,” Russell said in a statement. “This is your money. You should have it.”

This is your money. You should have it. State Treasurer Erick Russell