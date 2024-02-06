Thomaston Fire Department rallies in support of beloved community member

If you live in Thomaston, you definitely know “Patti’s Place.” The restaurant has been part of the town’s fabric since 1990.

So, since the community learned that the owner was stricken with cancer, they’ve rallied in support.

Patti’s Place is a small diner on the corner of Park and Main. It’s a slice of Americana serving breakfast and lunch.

Without question, it is one of Thomaston’s most popular restaurants where everyone knows the owner’s name.

“Patti Kelley has been an icon in this town for decades,” Allan Olivero said.

In Thomaston, the name Patti Kelley is synonymous with generosity. In 2021, following a large fire, she donated 100 breakfast sandwiches to firefighters.

So, when the town’s fire department learned that she is battling Multiple myeloma, they organized a massive fundraiser.

“People that are in need, she’s always been there for them,” Thomaston Fire Chief Glenn Clark said. “It’s time to reciprocate.”

On March 9, the fire department will host a pasta dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. at the firehouse. Proceeds will help offset procedures, like the bone marrow transplant Patti will soon need.

“I’ve got no idea what it’s going to cost,” Patti’s husband Mike said. “This fundraiser is definitely going to help that’s for sure.”

Mike and Patti have been married 31 years. They said this is the most difficult challenge they’ve faced.

“I’ve never had to go through something like this before,” Mike said. “I’m lost.”

The community though is ready to help the Kelley’s find their way through this.

“She’s lovely,” longtime family friend George Seaborne said. “She’s a great person and everybody wants to help her.”

Today, Patti’s Place was bustling but come March 9, the busiest restaurant in Thomaston could be the firehouse.

“A lot of people and a lot of pasta, and there’s a lot of love for Patti in this town,” added Olivero, who has helped organize the event.

If you’re looking for motivation to participate in the fundraiser, Captain Kevin Green said, “Remember the experiences you’ve had with Patti, and the smiles she’s put on your face.”