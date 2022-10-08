Thousands of Runners Participate in This Year's Hartford Marathon

Downtown Harford was a course for runners on Saturday as thousands gathered for the 29th annual Eversource Hartford Marathon.

Nearly 8,000 runners lined up, ready to compete in their events.

"I've done this race for the last 20 plus years. This was my first marathon ever, and I've done it every year," said David Buono, of Unionville.

Buono was back in the Capitol City, just one year after being diagnosed with prostate cancer. He underwent surgery in February.

"My plan was to focus on the race and not the cancer and recover as quickly as quickly as I can and come back and do this again...and here I am," he said.

Another runner came out in honor of his son Gaven who would have been six years old on Saturday.

"He passed away at 10 weeks old to a rare condition called Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia...CHD for short, and we're running to raise awareness," said Neil Connery, of Derby.

To cope with the grief, Connery and his wife would go on walks, but quickly it turned into a love for running.

"Most people find running hard, as do I, but that's when I think about Gaven...and it obviously makes running seem a little bit easier, but I talk to him and he pushes me through," Connery said.

Gaven is connected to him every step of the way.

Race day was also home to two extremely fast 5K finishers who completed it in about 15 and 16 minutes.

"I just gave it my best and rounded that final corner. I was looking for the arch and I was like, 'There it is!' and I'm just very happy," said men's 5K first place winner John Amenta.

"I feel awesome. This course is so amazing. This is my first time running this course. I'm really happy to be here," added women's 5k first place winner Angelia Rafter.

After catching his breath, we spoke with the first place winner of the half marathon.

"A regional race like this is incredible. I've never had something like this before," said Ben Decker. Annmarie Tuxbury was the first place winner of the half marathon for women.

For the marathon, Everett Hackett came in first place for the men and Alexandra Niles came in first place for the women.

A full list of the results can be found here.