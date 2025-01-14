Threatening statement prompts lockdown at Rocky Hill High School

A threatening statement prompted a lockdown at Rocky Hill High School on Tuesday, according to district officials.

Superintendent of Schools Mark Zito said the threatening statement appeared in a Google document.

In response, the school was placed into a security lockdown where no visitors were allowed into the building and nobody was allowed to exit.

Officers responded to the school and are investigating.

The district said it believes the account was accessed by an unauthorized person and the statement appeared briefly on two computer screens before being deleted.

Police are considering the threat to be non-specific and said the lockdown is only affecting the high school. It's unclear when the lockdown may be lifted.