Three Injured In Old Lyme Crash

Three people were injured after a hit-and-run in Old Lyme Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a car crash on the corner of Shore Road and Portland Avenue around 4:30 p.m. for the report of a crash.

According to police, a Subaru Outback was traveling eastbound on Shore Road when a BMW 328xi failed to stop at a stop sign stated at the intersection of Portland Avenue.

The BMW struck the Subaru, causing heavy damage to the car’s front end, police said

The driver of the BMW took off on foot towards train tracks north of where the accident took place.

Officers and a K9 unit searched the area, resulting in a delay of an Amtrak train.

Police found the driver, 44-year-old Ray Brown, of New London, after two hours of searching.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru were transported by Old Lyme EMS to the hospital for minor injuries.

The passenger of the BMW was also taken to Middlesex Clinic for minor injuries.

Brown was charged with interfering with an officer, evading responsibility, and failure to obey a stop sign.

The crash happened in the same area where a 4-year-old was hit by a car in June.