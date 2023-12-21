Three taken to hospital after fire in Montville

Three people were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation after a fire in Montville early Thursday morning.

Montville Fire Marshal Paul Barnes said the call to respond to a fire in a basement on Park Avenue Extension came in at 1:25 a.m.

Five people were able to get out safely and three were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation, Barnes said.

The home is uninhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting the five residents.

Mutual aid was called in to fight the fire and provide coverage for the fire station.

No firefighters were injured, Barnes said.