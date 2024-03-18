ncaa basketball

Three women's basketball teams in CT competing in NCAA tournament

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 11 Big East Women's Tournament - Georgetown vs UConn

The women’s basketball teams from UConn, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University will compete in the NCAA tournament.

Sacred Heart (16) is competing against Presbyterian (16) in the First Four on Wednesday.

The game will be at 7 p.m.

The Sacred Heart Pioneers secured their second consecutive Northeast Conference Championship on Sunday, defeating Le Moyne.

UConn and Fairfield University will both be playing on Saturday.

UConn is the 3 seed and will compete in the NCAA Tournament for the 35th straight season.

UConn will take on Jackson State (14) at 1 p.m.

Then 13-seed Fairfield will take on 4-seed Indiana at 1:30 p.m.

This will be Fairfield's sixth appearance in the NCAA Championship Tournament and their second in the last three years.

See the women's tournament schedule here.

