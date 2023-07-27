Thunderstorms knock out power and trees in Windham County

People in the center and eastern part of Connecticut were pummeled by Thursday’s storm. The downpour caused some flooding and power outages.

“The skies just kind of opened up and it looks like end times out here,” Travis Goldberg, of Willimantic, said.

The sudden downpour from thunderstorms caught the attention of people across the state. In Windham County, the storm knocked down trees.

“They felt like they were going to come down and it looked like maybe a hundred feet over, lightning hit,” Carrie Ross, of Willimantic, said.

Hundreds of customers in the area wound up losing power. Eversource crews working to fix the issue as trees fell onto power lines along Route 6 in Columbia. On the intersection with Routes 6 and 66, the lack of power meant traffic lights weren’t working forcing drivers be more aware.

“You never know if the other side is going to see you at the same time,” Ross said.

Despite the storm, some customers did get their power back with confidence crews would get the job done.

“We actually did lose power a couple of times, but I had trust and faith we’ll make it through no matter what,” Goldberg said.