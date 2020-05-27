Timeline of the Search for UConn Student Suspected in Homicides and Kidnapping

The search continues for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, a UConn student who is accused of killing two people in Connecticut, committing a home invasion, stealing several guns and kidnapping the girlfriend of one of the men he is suspected of killing.

Police say the violent crimes started last Friday. Here is a look at the timeline of what police say has happened.

Friday, May 22

9:01 a.m.: Connecticut State Police from Troop C in Tolland were sent to Mirtl Road in Willington to investigate after a 911 call came in reporting a disturbance.

9:08 a.m.: State troopers arrived at the scene and found two injured men on the road. Once of the two men, 62-year-old Ted DeMers was pronounced dead while he was being transported to the hospital.

Police have not identified the other man. They said Tuesday that he is in stable condition.

10:19 a.m.: The Willington first selectman and Tolland County States Attorney were notified of the attacks.

11:38 a.m.: State Police alerted the public and sent out a description of a vehicle believed to be connected to Manfredonia – a red motorcycle and they said the driver was wearing a multicolored helmet and dark clothing.

Police said that “through various investigating leads,” they identified Manfredonia as the suspect.

5:25 p.m.: Police released Manfredonia’s photo and said they conducted an extensive search throughout the evening.

Saturday, May 23

The search continued throughout the day. Police said they executed “multiple search warrants, processed evidence and interviewed witnesses.”

Sunday, May 24

6:43 a.m.: Derby police received a call reporting an abandoned vehicle that appeared to have been in a crash.

6:58 a.m.: State Police Troop C in Tolland received a call from Derby police reporting that the abandoned vehicle was registered in Willington, close to where the homicide happened on Friday.

Troopers then responded to the address belonging to the vehicle owner and said they learned that Manfredonia had committed a home invasion on Sunday morning and had stolen several guns as well as a vehicle, which was located in the area of Osbornedale State Park in Derby.

7:34 a.m.: Several agencies responded to Osbornedale State Park to search, both from the land and the sky, for Manfredonia.

8:53 a.m.: An emergency alert call went out to residents.

9:51 a.m.: Connecticut State Police used social media to report that Manfredonia might be in Derby and could be armed with several weapons.

11:04 a.m.: Derby police received a 911 call asking for a well-being check for a person of Roosevelt Drive and they found 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele dead. A 2016 black Volkswagen Jetta had been taken from the home and a person had been abducted, police said.

11:25 a.m.: An alert was sent to all law enforcement agencies about the stolen vehicle.

1:04 p.m.: Connecticut State Police alerted the public to be on the lookout for the car.

11:30: The stolen vehicle and abducted person were found in New Jersey, near the Pennsylvania border. and the victim identified Manfredonia as the person responsible, state police said.

6:14 p.m.: Connecticut State Police notified the public that Manfredonia was last seen in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

New Jersey State Police contacted Pennsylvania State police to alert them to the situation.

Sometime in the afternoon, a rideshare, which Pennsylvania State Police identified as an Uber, dropped

Monday, May 24

Manfredonia off at a Walmart in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Sunday. Pennsylvania State Police on Monday released security footage they said shows him walking on train tracks behind the Walmart.

The Investigation:

Several law enforcement agencies and the FBI are searching for Manfredonia.

Anyone who sees him is warned not to approach him, but to call 911.

Anyone with tips is asked to call the FBI tip line at 203-503-5555.