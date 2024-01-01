Tips for achieving your New Year's fitness goals in 2024

A new year means a fresh start, and for some, a resolution to leave some of 2023 behind.

“A lot of new members. I wouldn’t call it madness but a lot of new members,” said Bradley Paradis, a personal trainer at the Edge Fitness Club in West Hartford.

“A lot of people don’t come in at all so when it comes to January, I love the resolutioners when they come in. It’s a nice breath of fresh air because they want to do something,” Paradis said.

Whether it’s losing weight or gaining muscle, joining a gym or starting a new fitness routine can often come with doubts.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“What if I can’t lift what I used to? What if I embarrass myself? What if I try this and it doesn’t go well?” said Suffield’s Shayla Mattesen.

That’s what Matteson thought to herself last year when she decided to recommit to her fitness.

“Day one’s not going to feel good, day 10 might not feel good but eventually you’ll be at day 50, day 100 and you’ll be like, 'Wow, I really did that.' Looking back I didn’t even think I’d make it past the first day, and now here I am beyond what I ever thought I could do,” Mattesen said.

Now, at the start of 2024, she’s already hit her stride.

“I never thought I would look at myself in the mirror, like OK, I look strong, I got this. I’m comfortable walking through the gym,” she said.

In the beginning though, it was simply about showing up.

“You just gotta keep it going. The soreness will get better. Your form will get better. Your consistency will get better, but you have to show up,” Paradis said.

Take it from former NFL running back and Connecticut native Justise Hairston. After his NFL career, he said he had to adjust to a different routine, but that the most important step was showing up.

“Getting to the gym and just getting through the door is the hardest part," Hairston said. "If you’re worried about people watching you, just wear a hat, no one’s really paying attention. People are going to make mistakes, and if you don’t know how to use a machine don’t be afraid to ask or look at the machine itself."

Hairston said one strategy is to write down specific goals to make your resolution more concrete as the year moves forward.