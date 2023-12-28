Torrington approves church opening overflow shelter

The City of Torrington gave the go ahead Wednesday for an overflow homeless shelter to open at a church.

At Trinity Episcopal Church in Torrington, plans were drawn up to open a cold weather emergency homeless shelter.

“Homelessness is an issue that anybody at anytime can face and we need to do better for our neighbors,” said Sarah Toomey, a community outreach worker.

Plans for it to open elsewhere had previously been shot down amid controversy.

Another church – Northwest Hills Community – had originally offered to host the overflow shelter spot.

But as it faced concerns – including how close it would be to a school – the Planning and Zoning Commission previously rejected the idea.

“When it became apparent it was going to be contentious, we did everything we could to step in and submit our application as well,” said Rev. Carrie Combs, from Trinity Episcopal Church.

On Wednesday, the commission held a public hearing on Trinity’s application, which was part of a months-long effort to find a location for a winter shelter.

And there was overwhelming support.

“I think Trinity Church would be the perfect place,” said one community member.

Trinity hopes to house as many as 40 people each night through April.

Supporters hope to have the shelter open here quickly, potentially within days, and advocates for those unhoused say it’s desperately needed, especially with colder weather likely not far off.

As the commission spent weeks considering the different plans, the city went ahead and used American Rescue Plan cash to secure 15 hotel rooms, which are all now being used.

“I don’t want anybody that’s here in the room this evening to think the city is uncaring and hasn’t taken the time to consider the impact that these deliberations have had,” said Mayor Elinor Carbone.

Even with the commission’s approval of the shelter, advocates say it still does not meet the demand.

There are estimates of 100 people experiencing homelessness throughout Torrington.