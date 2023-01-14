Tractor Trailer Accident, Fire Snarls Traffic on I-84 in Union

If you were stuck in traffic on I-84 East near the Massachusetts border Saturday, you weren't alone.

Union Fire officials say crews were on scene for several hours after a car and tractor trailer collided sometime in the morning.

The tractor trailer caught fire as a result of the accident and were put out with the help of several surrounding area fire departments.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the crash.

The collision caused significant delays throughout the area for a good portion of the morning, which eventually subsiding later that day.