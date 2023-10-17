Tractor-trailer crash with wires down closes Dart Hill Road in Vernon

A tractor-trailer crash has brought down wires on Dart Hill Road in Vernon on Tuesday morning and the road is expected to be closed for an extended period while repairs are made.

Firefighters said a tractor-trailer hit a telephone pole just west of Skinner Road.

The crash caused the telephone pole, wires and transformers to land in the road.

Eversource is at the scene and is evaluating what repairs need to be done.

Dart Hill Road is expected to be closed for an extended period of time. Skinner Road remains open.