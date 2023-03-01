Transit Bus Driver Injured in Crash in West Hartford

A transit bus driver is injured after a crash in West Hartford on Wednesday morning.

The crash is at the intersection of Trout Brook Drive and Albany Avenue.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved in the crash with the CT Transit bus.

According to police, the CT Transit bus driver had to be extricated from the bus. Non-life threatening injuries are reported.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The road could be closed for multiple hours.