Travel advisories impacting spring break plans for college students

With Miami Beach releasing a "break-up" video urging people not to come for spring break, and travel advisories issued for other popular spring break destinations, there was more for college students to consider this year.

Sofia DiPiro, a senior at Central Connecticut State University, was hoping to take a cruise to the Bahamas and Jamaica.

“My dad, he sent me an article and at first I only saw Bahamas. I'm like, 'Oh, we can go to Jamaica.' And he goes, 'Nope, scroll down because Jamaica too.' And I was like, 'Oh, no,'” said DiPiro.

So instead, DiPiro is opting for Puerto Rico where she had visted twice before for spring break. She also has family on the island.

I'm a little bummed that we couldn't do what we originally wanted to do, but I know that we'll still have a blast in Puerto Rico,” said DiPiro.

For those still traveling to one of the countries with a travel advisory, you should do your best to stay on the all-inclusive resort property, according to Bobby McDonald, a University of New Haven lecturer and retired supervisory Secret Service agent.

“Work the excursions that are well known or advertised through the resort, use resort transportation, if possible, make sure you're letting somebody else know at home, where you're going and what time you're going to be there,” McDonald said.

Even though the resort can be safer, it’s not a bubble, so be cautious of your surroundings there too.

“Make sure that someone's with you at the bar, make sure that you're watching when your drink is being made,” said McDonald. “Take a walk around the resort and find out where you would go should something happen at that resort while you are there.”

McDonald said you should also research where the nearest hospital is and how to call for help in that country.

The U.S. Department of State also suggests:

Text pictures of your GSP location to family in the U.S. as well as any license plates numbers of cars you get into.

Be cautious with water activities or boats that may not have high safety standards

Do not physically resist any robbery attempt.

Before you leave on your trip, McDonald also suggests you make printed copy of your license, passport and insurance card. Keep a copy while on vacation and leave a copy with a friend or relative in the U.S. in case something goes wrong.