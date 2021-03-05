Travelers React to Plans to Lift State Travel Restrictions

“It’s going to be easier and maybe there will be more people that will start to fly,” Gary Thompson said.

It’s T-minus two weeks until Connecticut’s Travel Advisory mandate will be lifted. On March 19, the advisory will no longer be required but recommended.

Passengers like Gary Thompson traveling from California, say while Connecticut’s current travel rules made him feel safe during his visit, he had some reservations.

“I was concerned about having to be quarantined and being at the hotel how many days you had to stay,” Thompson said.

Right now, The Connecticut Airport Authority says Bradley International Airport is seeing 70% fewer travelers than its pre-pandemic traffic levels.

Executive Director Kevin Dillon saying in a statement Friday: “The CAA is pleased with the governor’s revisions to the travel advisory, and we believe that this will set the stage for further recovery at Bradley Airport. The state’s efficient vaccination process and other measures are helping us beat the pandemic and Bradley Airport will stand to benefit from this further reopening.”

Since July of last year, the Department of Public Health says more than 248,000 people completed Connecticut‘s travel health form two weeks from today this form will no longer be mandatory but recommended.

“It would be great if they would fill out the form but resources might be better spent on primary prevention then attempting to do the other,” Amy Lane said.

Under the new travel advisory recommendation, passengers will no longer be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 10 days after travel.

Nurse practitioner Amy Lane, returning from Florida Friday believes precautions like hand washing and masks are still the best approach when it comes to preventing the spread of the virus.

Bradley says it plans on keeping its Genesis COVID-19 test site in place for now. The state Department of Public Health says it's just beginning to discuss demobilization of its setup at Bradley.