Trinity College students use research to advocate for a permanent child tax credit

Students at Trinity College in Hartford have been researching how financial hardship in the city affects its families.

On Wednesday, they presented their findings and advocated for a permanent state child tax credit that would provide relief to thousands of families across Connecticut.

“This kind of program not only gives you the reality of what’s around,” freshman Thad Hempel said. “But it forces you to talk with the people, and learn about them, and really feel with them.”

Through the program, Hempel met Maria Núñez - a single-mom and resident of Hartford. He said Núñez’s upbringing was a lot different than his own.

“Since she was 13,” he said. “In the tobacco fields of Windsor, Connecticut, she had put her head down and worked.”

Núñez is just one of many people students at Trinity College have interviewed as part of their research. Emotions ran high for her as she listened to them tell her story.

“There’s hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that share the same story, same situation that I lived,” she said.

According to the United Way, 73% of Connecticut voters support a statewide child tax credit and passing it could help up to 250,000 households in the state.

However, Rep. Jason Rojas said there are fiscal challenges preventing progress.

“If we want to give money in the form of a credit,” Rojas said. “That also has to be factored into the budget. There’s limits to how much we can spend, because of the constitutional spending cap that exist here in Connecticut.”

Despite this, Freshman Jude Staples said he’s positive about the direction.

“I think our project has the potential to get passed at the state level,” the Philadelphia native said. “That’s the ultimate goal.”

The students have plans to present to state legislators.