Michelle Troconis trial postponed for a few days as court seats additional alternate jurors

The trial for Michelle Troconis on charges connected to the 2019 disappearance and presumed death of Jennifer Dulos has been postponed by a few days.

Opening statements were expected to begin on Monday, but that has been pushed back because the court must seat more alternate jurors, according to Troconis' attorney, Jon Schoenhorn.

The court will now use Tuesday and Wednesday to find new alternate jurors. The trial is now scheduled to begin on Thursday.

Troconis' attorney said six jurors are seated and another one to two need to be selected.

Troconis has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence, hindering prosecution and additional charges in connection with the case.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, was last seen on May 24, 2019, when she dropped her children off at the New Canaan Country School in New Canaan.

Police said her friends reported her missing around 7 p.m. that night. Jennifer had missed multiple appointments that day.

Her black SUV was found abandoned on Lapham Road by Waveny Park in New Canaan.

Troconis was dating Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, when Jennifer disappeared.

In June 2019, Fotis Dulos and Troconis were arrested in Avon and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and hindering prosecution in the first degree. Both pleaded not guilty.

Then in September 2019, state police charged with Fotis Dulos with additional hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence charges. He pleaded not guilty to those charges as well.

Four months later, he was charged with felony murder, murder and kidnapping and Troconis was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Both pleaded not guilty.

Fotis Dulos died on Jan. 28, 2020 after attempting suicide at his Farmington home.

In March of that year, a judge agreed to nolle murder charges against him after the state asked the case to be dropped.

Initial jury selection for Troconis’ trial started in October 2023.