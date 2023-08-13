Hartford

Trooper injured after vehicle strikes police car on I-84 East in Hartford

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

A Connecticut State Police trooper is injured after a vehicle hit their police car on Interstate 84 east in Hartford on Sunday morning.

Investigators said a trooper had just arrived to I-84 east near exit 50 to assist another trooper with a previous accident.

During this, authorities said another vehicle came and hit the back of the cruiser. The trooper was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The trooper was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The extent of those injuries are unclear at this time.

Part of the highway was closed for a brief period on Sunday morning. It has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
