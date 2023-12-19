Truck carrying sand overturns in Milford

A truck carrying sand flipped over in Milford on Tuesday morning and the driver has been taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Fire officials said dispatchers got a 911 call at 7:48 a.m. about a crash on Schoolhouse Road, near the exit 35 ramps to and from Interstate 95, and found a truck that was carrying sand on its side.

The sand the truck was carting is used to divert fuel on the ground from getting into waterways, according to fire officials.

The hazmat truck was called to stop and contain the leak of diesel fuel and antifreeze.

The driver was out before firefighters arrived and was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.