One person is being taken to the hospital after two tractor-trailers collided on Interstate 84 East in Vernon on Monday morning.

The crash is between exits 64 and 66 and the two right lanes are closed.

Lifestar, the medical transport helicopter, was called but could not fly because of weather, according to state police, so the patient was being transported by ambulance.

No additional information was available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.