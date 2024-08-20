Truck crashes into newly renovated Bristol restaurant

A restaurant in Bristol is left to pick up the pieces after a truck crashed into it on Monday.

The Bristol Fire Department responded to Jimmy's on the River on Terryville Road. Authorities said minor injuries were reported in the crash.

The restaurant was open and guests were dining inside when it happened. They say everyone was able to make it out safely.

The restaurant will be closed until further notice. They say they've been making reparations and renovations after a different car crashed into their building in 2022.

"We want to thank all of our patrons and staff who took the time to help clean this heartbreaking mess," the restaurant posted on Facebook.