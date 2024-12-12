Traffic Alert

Amazon truck catches fire on I-691 West in Meriden: official

Traffic is getting by on one lane of Interstate 691 West in Meriden after a tractor-trailer fire closed the road early Thursday morning.

The road is congested between exits 3 and 5.

State police said troopers responded around 5:21 a.m. Thursday, firefighters responded as well and have been working to put out the fire. One lane is now getting by.

Fire officials said the vehicle is an Amazon truck and no injuries were reported.

No additional information was immediately available.

