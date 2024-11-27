Trump administration picks aim to pressure states to help with deportations  

The future Trump Administration is trying to up the pressure on states that have said they won’t cooperate with plans to ramp up deportations of undocumented immigrants.

During a visit to the Texas border Tuesday, incoming border czar Tom Homan warned states that don’t help federal immigration authorities.

“Don't test us,” Homan said. “The nation wants a safe country.”

Homan has also said during recent interviews that the Trump Administration could even look to withhold federal funding from states that don’t cooperate.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

President-Elect Donald Trump has not publicly released policies and it’s not clear what level of support he’d be looking for from states.

Connecticut’s Trust Act prohibits local and state officials from aiding federal immigration authorities.

The act does include exceptions, such as for people convicted of Class A and B felonies.

Attorney General William Tong, (D) wouldn’t speculate on whether the Trust Act could contradict Trump’s plans, but a spokesman said Tong will defend Connecticut’s laws.

“(We) are prepared to protect the sovereign state of Connecticut from unlawful federal overreach,” spokesperson Elizabeth Benton, said in a statement.

Connecticut receives billions of dollars annually in aid for state and local government.

Some Democrats said they won’t be pressured into helping the federal government.

“Maybe you’re in a spot where you think immigration is something you’d be willing to give on, but the next thing you don’t know that you’d be willing to give on or not,” Sen. Gary Winfield, (D - New Haven) said.

Winfield helped author the original Trust Act more than a decade ago.

Prior to the law, he said Connecticut police had been holding undocumented immigrants under Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention orders, only for ICE agents to never arrive.

Winfield said Connecticut should not allocate resources to helping the federal government when Congress and past presidents have never been able to reform the immigration system.

But Rep. Vincent Candelora, (R - Minority Leader), said the Trust Act goes too far. He believes Connecticut should be more willing to help, especially when it comes to undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes.

“Our Democrat officials are putting Connecticut at financial risk, but I think first and foremost they’re putting our residents’ safety at risk,” Candelora said.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, (D - Connecticut), said immigration talks should start with Congress passing a reform package that also stipulates what is expected of states.

“It will provide states with an appropriate role for border security and the nation as a whole with a system that works,” he said.

Winfield said he’d be willing to return to past levels of cooperation when that happens.