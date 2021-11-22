TSA: Vaccine Mandate Won't Impact Holiday Staffing at Bradley Airport

A vaccine mandate for Transportation Security Administration employees is not expected to impact security staffing at New England's airports, including Bradley International, during the Thanksgiving holiday, a spokesperson for the agency tells NBC Connecticut.

According to the TSA, 93% of the agency's employees are in compliance with the vaccine mandate, including vaccine and exemption requirements.

The mandate goes into effect today, three days before Thanksgiving and only one day before travel is expected to ramp up significantly ahead of the holiday.

A union representing the TSA agents had asked the White House to delay the deadline until after the holidays.

Bradley is expecting 170,000 people to fly in and out of the airport during this Thanksgiving travel season. It started on Friday and ends next Sunday.

The airlines are reminding folks to allow plenty of time to check in, check bags, and move through the security checkpoint.

The airport suggests arriving at the terminal at least 90 minutes before your flight and remember to mask up.

The busiest travel days are expected to be Tuesday, Wednesday and next Sunday.

TSA is reporting more than two million people daily passing through checkpoints nationwide in the past few days. That’s about double the number from last year and is approaching pre-pandemic levels.