Hartford

Two hospitalized, 23 people displaced after apartment fire in Hartford

More than 20 people are without home after a fire broke out Monday night in the city's south end neighborhood.

By Jolie Sherman

NBC Universal, Inc.

An apartment fire in Hartford forced more than 20 people out of their homes Monday night and two people were taken to the hospital.

In total, 23 people are displaced. The Hartford Fire Department said that included 21 adults and two kids who now have to find another place to live for the time being.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Firefighters were dispatched to Wethersfield Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. When they got there, they saw heavy fire coming out of the first floor. Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Adam Guertin described the situation as chaotic.

"Just a hectic scene on arrival. We did have people hanging out of windows and a lot of people screaming, of course the rescues that were affected," said Guertin.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

We did have people hanging out of windows and a lot of people screaming.

Hartford Deputy Fire Chief Adam Guertin

He said two people needed help getting out of the building. Firefighters rescued one woman from the third floor with a ladder and another woman from the ground floor.

Both women were taken to the hospital for possible smoke inhalation.

Local

New Haven 60 mins ago

Teen arrested in connection to death of 17-year-old in New Haven

Vernon 3 hours ago

Car hits Vernon school bus with 15 students on board

By Tuesday morning, contractors were boarding up dozens of windows and securing the building, so no one could get in there and get hurt.

"It looks horrible. It looks like a total loss. I mean it was a bad fire," said Angel Ortega, who works for Kapura General Contractors.

Ortega said there's significant damage inside the building and it could be a while before residents can return home.

"A lot of Sheetrock falling from the ceilings down to the floor. A lot of water damage, a lot of water damage," said Ortega.

Hartford Fire Department's Special Services Unit along with the American Red Cross are helping the seven families affected by this fire. For now, they're staying in nearby, city-contracted hotels. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us