Two Injured, Police Cruiser Hit After Lisbon Car Crash

Two people were injured and a police cruiser was hit following a hit-and-run crash in Lisbon Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said they responded to a car crash in the area of Kinsman Hill Road at approximately 12:15 p.m.

One of the cars involved in the crash fled the scene, according to police.

The person driving the car that was hit was injured in the crash. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Troopers said they later saw a car matching the description of the car that fled the scene. Officers then activated their lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car, but the car struck the police cruiser in the process, according to state police.

The trooper involved in this second crash was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown but they are expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

Joshua Young, 31, of Norwich, was later arrested and transported to state police barracks for processing.

No additional information was immediately available.

