The U.S. Coast Guard is in search of a missing boater who was last seen in Groton at around 2 p.m., officials said.

A 49-year-old was overdue at 5 p.m. after leaving from Groton Elks Lodge and Marina, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Officials are actively looking for the boater.

We need your help! Mr. Matthew Lyon, 49, was reported overdue at 5 p.m. today after departing Groton Elks Lodge and Marina in Groton, CT around 2 p.m. He left in this 14FT cream colored McKee boat.



If you have any info, please call the #CoastGuard at (203) 468-4421. pic.twitter.com/sPur9G6ara — USCG_Tri_State (@USCG_Tri_State) October 31, 2020

Officials are looking for the boat pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 203-468-4421.