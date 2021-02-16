U.S. Marshals Increase Reward for Person of Interest in Yale Student's Murder

The U.S. Marshals are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to the death of a Yale graduate student. They said they are increasing a reward to up to $10,000 for information leading to the location and arrest of 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan, a Massachusetts man named as a-person-of-interest in the murder of Yale University student Kevin Jiang.

Jiang, 26, was shot in New Haven on Feb. 6.

Emergency crews responded to the corner of Lawrence and Nicholl Street just after 8:30 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunshot s and a person being shot.

Jiang, who had lived in West Haven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment and was set to graduate next year, according to police.

U.S. Marshals said Pan is charged with one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution and interstate theft of a vehicle and local authorities have asked the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force to assist in locating Pan, a graduate of MIT whose last known address was in Malden, Massachusetts.

New Haven Police Department

He could be staying with friends or family in the Duluth or Brookhaven areas of Georgia.

He was last seen in the early morning hours on Feb. 11 driving with family members in Brookhaven or Duluth, Georgia, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to family, Pan was carrying a black backpack and acting strange.

Anyone with information about Pan’s whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-Wanted-2 (1-877-926-8332).

Pan should be considered armed and dangerous and people should not attempt to apprehend him themselves, according to the U.S. Marshals.

According to authorities, Pan visited car dealerships looking to purchase a small model SUV and even asked to test drive vehicles. Police said Pan also asked to bring the vehicles to his mechanic for inspection.

Police are asking any car dealerships who might have had contact with Pan in recent months to call New Haven police at 203-945-6304 or the anonymous tip line at 866-888-8477.