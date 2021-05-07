U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to Deliver UConn Commencement Address This Weekend

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will be delivering the commencement address virtually at the University of Connecticut graduation ceremony this weekend for both Classes of 2020 and 2021.

Cardona is the former, commissioner of education for Connecticut. He attended Central Connecticut State University for his bachelor’s degree and UConn, where he completed his master’s in bilingual/bicultural education, Administrator Preparation Program, doctorate in Education, and Executive Leadership Program certificate.

The University of Connecticut is holding in-person graduations for both the classes of 2021 and 2020 after holding virtual ceremonies in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic

A virtual Commencement ceremony for all Class of 2021 graduates will be held on Saturday, May 8 at 1 p.m., streamed on YouTube, to bring the entire class together at once.

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that UConn will offer vaccines to anyone attending the university's graduation ceremony this weekend.

State officials are encouraging those who come out to get vaccinated after graduates get their diplomas. The clinic is held in an effort to vaccinate more folks across the state.

The clinic will take place in the runway area on Saturday at the same time the university is holding one of its commencement ceremonies inside Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

UConn Commencement Ceremony Schedule

The parking lots at Rentschler Field will open two hours prior to each ceremony with no tailgating or gatherings in parking lots permitted.

Doors to the stadium will open one hour prior to each ceremony.

Saturday, May 8

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2020 Ceremony Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.

1 p.m. Class of 2021 Virtual Ceremony (YouTube)

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Doctoral, Pharm. D, Pharmacy B.S., Law, and UConn Health graduates

Sunday, May 9

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony 1 for CLAS undergraduates**

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony 2 for CLAS undergraduates**

Note: The CLAS ceremonies will be divided by majors. In the case of a candidate with dual majors both within CLAS, the candidate should attend the ceremony for their primary major. Please view the list of majors for each ceremony on the Commencement 2021 FAQ page.

Monday, May 10

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Agriculture, Bachelor of General Studies, Fine Arts, and Nursing undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2020 Ceremony 2 Class of 2020 graduates will be assigned to a Class of 2020 ceremony on a first-come, first-served basis. View the Commencement 2020 FAQ page for details.



Tuesday, May 11

10 a.m. to noon Class of 2021 Ceremony for Engineering undergraduates

4 to 6 p.m. Class of 2021 Ceremony for Social Work, Business, and Education undergraduates

Wednesday, May 12