COVID-19 Vaccine Will Be Available at UConn Graduation

Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that the University of Connecticut will offer vaccines to anyone attending the university's graduation ceremony this weekend.

State officials are encouraging those who come out to get vaccinated after graduates get their diplomas. The clinic is held in an effort to vaccinate more folks across the state.

The clinic will take place in the runway area on Saturday at the same time the university is holding one of its commencement ceremonies inside Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

No appointments are needed and eligible graduates, family members or friends will be able to get vaccinated. Anyone who attends will have the option of receiving either the Pfizer of Johnson & Johnson vaccine. First and second doses of Pfizer can be administered.

The university says signs will be placed in the area to guide people to the nearby clinic. A dedicated line will be set up at the clinic for anyone coming from the graduation.

Each graduate gets three tickets to commencement and anyone without a ticket can't enter the ceremony, however, they can go to the vaccination event nearby. All graduation ceremonies will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

