Uber Eats driver robbed at knifepoint on George Street in New Haven

An Uber Eats driver was robbed at knifepoint in New Haven last week and police are investigating the incident.

Police said an Uber Eats driver was approached by five to six men in the 200 block of George Street on Thursday shortly before 7 p.m.

According to investigators, one of the men showed a knife, demanded the food and then shoved the Uber Eats driver. The Uber Eats driver was not injured.

After that, the group of men reportedly fled on College Street toward Crown Street. One suspect was described as wearing a black hoodie with white graphics.

New Haven police are continuing to investigate the incident.