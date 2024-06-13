UConn

UConn coach Dan Hurley offered free food for life for staying in Storrs

Big name restaurants in Connecticut are offering free food to UConn men’s basketball coach Dan Hurley after he turned down an offer from the Lakers.

By Briceyda Landaverde

UConn head coach Dan Hurley will probably never go hungry in Connecticut again.

Some of the state's more popular spots are ready to make sure he's fed for life.

“You have got the Lakers versus UConn, you got LA versus Storrs, talk about David and Goliath,” J. Timothy’s Taverne Manager Rino Ouellet said. 

First, J. Timothy’s Taverne in Plainville tweeted at the double championship coach saying “Let us know Coach when you want some wings! FOR LIFE!” 

One of the co-owners of Martin Rosol’s Meats chimed in on the thread offering free hot dogs and kielbasa. Frank Pepe’s Pizzeria tweeted after Coach Hurley announced he was staying in Storrs, ‘Same at Pepe’s.”

“We were trying to do anything we could to entice him to stay at UConn,” Martin Rosol’s Meats Co-Owner Tim Rosol said. 

Rosol added that he and his family are big UConn fans. 

“I went to UConn, my brother went to UConn and met his wife at UConn. We go to UConn games, and we are season ticket holders,” Rosol added. It was definitely a relief when we heard he was coming back, and we are going for a three-peat.” 

Customers also hope for a third title in a row for the men’s basketball team and Hurley. 

“I am so excited, just for himself, for his family, for his team. Look at the guys that came back because they want to play with him. I think it’s wonderful he is staying here,” Jeannie Ziomek of Middletown said. 

Staff at J. Timothy’s wanted the Huskies coach to know how much he is appreciated. 

“It showed a great thing, you have a tiny little state that cares that much,” Ouellet said.

