UConn Employee Arrested for Alleged Stalking and Harassment: Officials

An employee with the University of Connecticut police department was arrested for allegedly stalking and harassing other employees, according to the state's Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ).

The DCJ said 55-year-old Tammi Zavickas, a 14-year employee with the university, was arrested on a warrant with second degree stalking and second degree harassment charges.

An investigation into the incident showed that Tammi engaged in the stalking, harassment and photographing of two UConn Division of Public Safety employees with her husband Peter Zavickas, who is a police officer at the university.

The couple allegedly monitored employees' movements while following them in their personal car and sending disparaging letters about the victims to others. A letter was also sent to one of the employees' homes, according to the DCJ.

These incidents occurred between Sept. 30, 2019, and Oct. 21, 2020, the investigation showed.

Officials said the couple would drive to the Storrs campus to follow and photograph these employees while trying to avoid detection.

“This has been a thorough investigation,” State’s Attorney Matthew Gedansky said in a statement. “It revealed that there was another party who assisted Officer Zavickas, and that happened to be his wife, a civilian employee of the University of Connecticut.”

Peter was arrested on Nov. 10 and charged with two counts of second degree stalking and second degree harassment. He was also charged with computer crime and electronic stalking, officials said.

Tammi was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 4.