UConn Urges Faculty to Prepare for Possible Online Learning This Fall

UConn President Tom Katsouleas is urging faculty to prepare for the possibility of online classes this fall.

"Factors contributing to that decision will include the progress on slowing COVID-19, guidance from public health experts, decisions and guidance from federal and state government and the availability of testing, among others," Katsouleas said.

The decision to transition all face-to-face classes for the fall 2020 semester will be made with the approval of the Board of Trustees and communicated before June 30.

"Our academic leadership has been engaged with Student Affairs leadership in scenario planning for resuming instruction. These scenarios range from most or all courses remaining online to returning to all in-person instruction and residential life with significant safety modifications and accommodations, and other scenarios in between," Katsouleas said in an email to students and faculty.

Deans of the schools and colleges are urged to work with their faculty members to review their experiences from this spring and make plans to prepare for possible virtual learning in fall 2020, according to Katsouleas.

Administrative units delivering essential student services are also asked to prepare for possible online learning for the fall semester.

No final decision has been made at this point.

UConn also announced all summer classes will be moved online.