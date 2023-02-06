UHart Student Arrested for ‘Concerning' Social Media Posts

A student at the University of Hartford has been arrested after making what officials are calling concerning posts to social media.

UHart officials said the university's Department of Public Safety was made aware of anonymous and concerning posts to social media on Sunday.

The Department of Public Safety worked with local police to determine the account information and identify a student.

The student, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested without incident. It's unclear what charges he or she may be facing.

At this time, the student has been banned from campus pending conduct proceedings, according to the school.

Authorities have not released details about what the posts said.

There is no threat to campus.