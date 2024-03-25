Ukrainian students raise concerns about vandalism, posters on UConn campus

At UConn, members of the Ukrainian Student Association say they are being targeted for their work in support for Ukraine, calling the incidents acts of hate.

They say ribbons and displays on campus are being vandalized, and now it has gotten the attention of Senator Richard Blumenthal.

The students wrote to Blumenthal because of his support for Ukraine, and his many visits to that country. He met with those students Monday night.

The senator told the students he stands with them, and called on UConn to condemn these acts.

They have family members and friends fighting in Ukraine, but here at home, recent scenes on campus are frightening members of the Ukrainian Student Association.

“Our relatives would be absolutely appalled and disgusted to hear about what's going on, on this campus. They would be appalled, because that's not the kind of thing that Americans stand for,” Sonia Zazulak, a Ukrainian Student Association member, said.

They say someone is turning their yellow and blue ribbons for Ukraine into the black and orange ribbons associated with Russian nationalism. The students say a display they created at a vigil was targeted.

“Russian flags got put up there in the place that we had reserved for our memorial, which was very shocking, insensitive, surprising,” Kate Koval, Ukrainian Student Association president, said.

Posters on campus compare the Ukrainian Student Association to Nazis. One includes a photo of the group, making some scared for their safety.

“She said to me so many times, she's afraid to walk home after her 10 o'clock class ends,” Zazulak said about Koval. “Because she's afraid, that what if somebody sees the Ukrainian pin on her backpack?”

It is why the students contacted Blumenthal.

“I'm afraid for their safety, because they have fear for their wellbeing,” Blumenthal said.

A Ukraine supporter, the Democratic Senator told students Monday night he also stands with them, and called on UConn to condemn the recent acts.

“I think there ought to be accountability. These students have the courage to stand up and speak out, make their faces and voices known,” Blumenthal said. “The punks and cowards that are defacing their ribbons, who are posting their pictures, calling them supporters of Nazism, do it anonymously, hidden invisibly. And I'd like to see them held accountable."

Dean of Students Maureen Armstrong listened in at the meeting. Afterwards, UConn spokesperson Stephanie Reitz told NBC Connecticut in a statement that the Dean and others are working with the Ukrainian Student Association to investigate the incidents.

She said any violations of the law or the Student Code of Conduct will be answered with disciplinary measures or by law enforcement where appropriate.

“We appreciate that Sen. Blumenthal took the time to visit UConn today, and are grateful for his strong support for our students as we all work to ensure our campuses are communities of inclusivity, care and respect,” Reitz said in the statement.

Among the students’ supporters during Monday night’s meeting: a refugee from Ukraine.

“It's hurt me very emotionally,” Arsen Dmytryshy said about the acts on campus.

Dmytryshy fled Ukraine after the invasion two years ago at the age of 17. He’s now settled in Vernon, and attended the meeting to support his friends in the Ukrainian Student Association.

“We need to stop it,” he said. “Because propaganda is a weapon, too."

The Ukrainian Student Association said since these incidents started happening about five weeks ago, members have filed multiple reports with UConn police.

“Words do mean something,” Zazulak said. “It will mean something if the school itself says, 'Hey, this is not tolerated here.'”