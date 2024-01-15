‘Unity in Action' event held in New Haven on MLK Day

A call to action on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Advocates believe there is more work to be done to fulfill his vision.

“I’m pushing you tonight to fight for your freedom,” said Pastor Scott Marks from New Haven Rising.

People gathered at Trinity Temple Church of God in Christ in New Haven on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

“The theme of this program is unity in action and if ever there was a time to organize and looking to build that time is now,” Marks said.

The pastor said we face challenging times, including a contentious presidential election.

And this was a chance to bring people together in this push for equality especially with housing and jobs.

“We were on strike, striking for respect, economic justice, a livable wage. Also affordable healthcare coverage,” said Nia Winston, UNITE HERE Local 24 president.

Part of the program featured success stories.

From Yale to Detroit, workers have won victories including in forming and strengthening unions.

“Workers in general and people we have the power within ourselves. Like the fire should be burning within ourselves to make the world a better place, to make sure no kid goes hungry, no one is living in poverty,” Winston said.

Folks highlighted what King called the three evils: poverty, racism and war.

While in general there is a lot of talk about civil rights and equality, another important part is economic justice.

Starting last year, babies born into poverty in the state will automatically receive a Baby Bond Trust.

“As we remember Martin Luther King we have to remember the work that is yet to be done and how we can take pride and joy in the fight as we continue that work moving forward,” Erick Russell, D – State Treasurer, said.