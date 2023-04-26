Coast Guard Academy

US Secretary of Homeland Security to Speak at Coast Guard Academy Graduation

The Secretary of Homeland Security will be speaking at the Coast Guard Academy graduation.

U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas will deliver the keynote address on May 17.

This will be the 142nd Commencement Exercises for the Coast Guard Academy.

The event, which is not open to the public, is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. on Cadet Memorial Field.

In the event of inclement weather, graduation will be held in Leamy Hall Auditorium.

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to the class of 2022.

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered the keynote address to the graduating class of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London on Wednesday.

President Joe Biden spoke to the class of 2021.

President Biden spoke Wednesday at the 140th commencement of the Coast Guard Academy in New London.

