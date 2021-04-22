USPS, Attorney General Tong Warn About Text Scams

It’s the smishing scam making the text rounds once again. A message claiming to be from the U-S Postal Service about a change in a delivery shipment.

“Unfortunately if you click on that link you expose yourself to either getting your device hacked or they’ll probably ask you for more information,” Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

William Tong says the message is just one of likely hundreds of thousands pinging phones every day in Connecticut.

“We’re still in a global pandemic so everybody knows that all of us are worried and we’re vulnerable and we’re at risk of being scammed,” Tong said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service telling NBC Connecticut, “These messages are prompting unsuspecting consumers to confirm their personal delivery information by clicking a link or downloading an attachment, that, when opened, can activate a virus and steal information such as usernames, passwords and financial account information.”

The inspection service going on to say do not click on the link or give out personal information, examine the message closely and verify the identity of the sender. The inspection service does not send text messages or emails about unclaimed packages and recommends those who receive the message report it to scams@uspis.gov.

Tong still recommends signing up for the National Do Not Call Registry but says it only provides a measure of protection.

“It is a bit like whack a mole scammers are everywhere with the technology they are often a half step ahead and we’re chasing them as hard as we can,” Tong said.