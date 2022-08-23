Vandals Broke Windows at New Britain Church: Church

Vandals broke two windows at St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in New Britain and it will cost thousands of dollars to fix the damage, according to the church.

In a Facebook post, St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church said a window that protected a beautiful 100-year-old stained-glass window was broken, but the stained-glass window remains intact.

The other broken window is by the main entrance.

The church said estimates to fix the windows came in under the insurance deductible, so it will have to pay $2,000 to $3,000 to replace them. They are asking for donations to help cover the cost.