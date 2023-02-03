Vegetable Broth

This recipe makes three quarts of broth.

Ingredients

2 quarts water

1 medium onion, peeled

3 large carrots, peeled and quartered

6 stalks of celery, chopped into sticks

4 to 5 cloves garlic, peeled

1 tablespoon curry powder

½ teaspoon chili pepper flakes

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

½ pound ditalini pasta – cooked in boiling salted water until al dente, drained and set aside

Instructions

Pour the water into a large soup pot. Add the onion, carrots and celery. garlic. Turn the heat to high. Place the garlic, curry powder, chili pepper, salt and honey in the pot. Cover and bring to a full boil, then turn down to a simmer. Simmer for 45 minutes to an hour or until the vegetables are soft. While saving the cooking liquid in the pot, scoop the vegetables into the beaker of a blender or food processor. Carefully add three to four full, large ladles full of broth to the vegetables. Puree until smooth. Place the vegetable puree back into the pot with the remaining liquid. Stir and return to a simmer. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt, if needed.

Enjoy as is or add cooked chicken, pasta or vegetables to the broth.

Get more Taste of Today recipes here.