Vehicle hits state DOT tractor on Route 118 in Harwinton

A vehicle crashed into a state Department of Transportation vehicle on Route 118 in Harwinton on Wednesday and part of the area remains closed.

Firefighters responded to Route 118, also known as Litchfield Road, near the Route 8 on and off ramps around noon.

According to firefighters, a vehicle hit a state DOT tractor that had a mower attachment.

The driver of the vehicle was injured and was taken to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to be treated.

There was also a large fluid spill that needed to be cleaned up.

Route 118 is closed between the on and off ramps of Route 8 North and South while the DOT cleans up the spill and while state police investigate.

